Police investigating Manurewa homicide

Police investigating a homicide in Manurewa, Auckland overnight are seeking help from the public.

Emergency services were called to Jellicoe Park, Manurewa shortly after 11pm Saturday where attempts to revive an unresponsive male were unsuccessful.

A scene examination is ongoing Sunday morning.

There is not thought to be any risk to the public, police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information which may be of assistance to please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.