Police investigation after body found in car fire

Police are still working to identify the victim of a car fire in Auckland on Saturday night.

A body was located inside the vehicle and a post mortem is now underway.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Chapel Road, Flat Bush at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Police are making enquiries to determine what occurred and say they are not in a position to comment.

The vehicle and the victim were removed yesterday afternoon following a scene examination.

Cordons were lifted last night after the site was blessed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.