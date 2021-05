An investigation is underway to determine how a 3-week-old baby sustained injuries in Hamilton earlier this week.

The baby girl is in a critical condition in Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

"Her injuries are being treated as unexplained while police, alongside Oranga Tamariki, work to establish the cause," Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said in a statement.

"A scene examination has been completed at the Hamilton property where the baby and her parents live."