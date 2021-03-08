Police join search for last Papatoetoe cluster contact

Police have been called in to help search for one gymgoer yet to be tested after the Papatoetoe Covid-19 outbreak

The Ministry of Health said it was working with “other agencies including police” to try to contact the person.

Asked what the other agencies were and the nationality of the gymgoer, a ministry spokesperson said the nationalities of contacts was not a level of detail the Ministry of Health released.

"In most cases, the other agencies involved are the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, local non-government organisations, as well as police."

The ministry said 6000 contacts were tested and isolated during the February outbreak.

Aircrew member positive

An Air New Zealand crew member has tested positive but health officials say she had limited contacts.

Public health staff are speaking to them individually about what steps they need to take.

The woman has been transferred to the JetPark quarantine hotel. Everyone in her household has tested negative and all are in isolation at home.

Officials now consider the most likely scenario was the woman was exposed to Covid-19 overseas and so was either incubating - or infectious - with the virus before she was vaccinated late last week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will speak at the 4pm post-Cabinet press conference.

The aircrew member returned a positive Covid test yesterday after a swab on Saturday. She received a Covid-19 vaccination shot last week.

Contacts

She spent most of her time at home last week under Auckland's alert level 3 lockdown but she had been to the Auckland Airport Countdown last Wednesday. It is now a "location of interest".

Anyone who was at the Auckland Airport Countdown store last Wednesday, March 3, between 12.07pm and 1.22pm - is being asked to monitor their health for the next 10 days (until March 17).

If they feel unwell or develop symptoms, they should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5454 and get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.

The Remuera Golf Course course, which a member of the case’s household went to on Sunday morning is not considered a location of interest. The household member returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday afternoon and was therefore not infectious while playing golf.

The crew member arrived in Auckland on February 28 on a flight from Tokyo - 14 fellow crew members are isolating and being retested.

Genome sequencing of the case is expected shortly.

Under Covid rules, aircrew members are required to undergo Covid-19 testing every seven days.

All Air New Zealand aircrew returning to New Zealand after flying on "higher-risk" routes need to self-isolate in a prearranged hotel for 48 hours. Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently designated as higher-risk routes. Japan is not considered a high-risk route.

8.5 million doses

Once they have returned a negative test, they can leave the hotel.

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in managed isolation hotels today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be buying 8.5 million doses of Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine which she said was enough for New Zealand's population. She said it would cover the realm countries - Niue, Tokelau and the Cook Islands and near neighbours Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.

Other vaccines already ordered and purchases could potentially be delayed for use next year or could be donated where needed.

"No country is safe until all countries are safe."

She said the government had originally bought a "portfolio" of vaccines to make sure they got through the testing process.