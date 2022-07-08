Police launch new drug detector device

A new frontline tool has been launched giving police the ability to make faster decisions about how to deal with possessors of illicit drugs.

Lumi is a drug scanning device that can detect if an unknown substance in a clear plastic bag is MDMA, methamphetamine or cocaine.

The device has just completed a six-month pilot, which enabled more informed Police discretion and significant time and resource savings when carrying out warrantless searches for harmful drugs.

“With this level of information provided on the spot, the pilot showed people were more likely to disclose what the substance was," Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger says.

"This meant the officer could then directly assess if they were more suitable for a warning, health referral or to go through the court process.

“This allowed better-informed police discretion and showed negative samples wouldn’t require further evidential testing and reduced the need for an officer to bring a person back to the station for further questioning.”

Good tech but bad searches

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm says the technology within the devices is good but there are still concerns about police carrying out warrantless searches to begin with.

"I think where technology will make it easier for police is being more accurate in terms of what people are being prosecuted for.

"However, Māori are four times more likely to be picked up on warrantless searches, they're also much more likely to end up with criminal prosecutions for possession because one of the grounds that they're exercising that discretion around drug use and possession is whether or not you have prior convictions," she says.

Lumi has been co-designed by police and Environmental Science and Research (ESR), to help police in effectively testing unknown substances in the field, and reducing the risk for officers handling them.

The hand-held devices have been built to detect methamphetamine, cocaine or MDMA – the three most prominent illicit substances affecting community drug harm.

Some 150 Lumi devices will be rolled out to all police districts over the next two months, where the devices can best respond to the harm and drug profiles of each area.

Community harm reduction

Lumi also allows police district leadership to better identify harmful drug hotspots and trends, and help planning to deploy resources to where they’re needed most.

“With police intercepting thousands of unknown substances each year, the use of Lumi has shown a real resource-saving, and impact on police strategy of community harm reduction,” Schwalger says.

“We will be evaluating this nationwide rollout with a view to further developing the Lumi devices to identify other substances if needed."

Helm believes police are also aware that arresting their way out of drug use isn't helping to reduce harm but is urging for increased discretion by officers.

"I think that police have really good intentions around this. I just think there's also a lot of room for discretion. And we know we have racism, and we know we have a disproportionate impact happening to Māori. So that's some of the things we need to grapple with, technology or not."