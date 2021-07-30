Police leaving the force and no funding to recruit more

The Police Association says the government has dropped the ball on funding new police recruits, as reports come in that nearly 170 sworn police officers have left their jobs in the past four months.

The most annoying component of this, according to Chris Cahill, the president of the Police Association, is “funding." He says the rising number of police departing is due to deferred retirement from when Covid-19 hit.

The government granted funding to recruit 1800 people in three years, and there are now 2000 people waiting to join the police force.

“This 1800 increase was going to change diversity dramatically - we're going to get a lot more Māori, Pasifika, Asian officers, I mean, we've had a big increase in Māori wāhine, which is great but we need more.”

“Police have done an amazing job of recruiting and training so it's just the government that needs to bring that funding forward and if it can do that, you'll see these people out on the street. We're just encouraging and bringing it forward, it's a good positive story for the government.”

Cahill says police will not be able to attend as many callouts if the numbers don't get back up to where they should be and says the biggest impact is seen on the frontline, “Seeing this number leaving and not being replaced is a real concern.”

Cahill also says the workload of police officers has increased, along with a lack of support from the government and a pay freeze.

“It doesn't mean they're not out there doing a great job, but they just want to make sure that support is there and that continuing recruitment is there to help them.”