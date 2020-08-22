Police locate body in search for missing boatie

Police searching for a missing boatie in Auckland's Mahurangi Harbour have located a body on the shoreline in the harbour.

The body was located a couple of kilometres south of Scotts Landing.

Inspector Peter Raynes of Auckland Police says the death will be referred to the coroner and formal identification will need to take place to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police were notified Friday evening after a man in his 60's, who lives on a boat in the Mahurangi Harbour, failed to turn up to work.

A search of his boat and other boats in the area failed to locate the man, as did an aerial search last night.