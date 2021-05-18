Police looking for Hamilton witnesses of hit and run involving a child

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a child that was struck by a car on Aurora Terrace in Hillcrest, Hamilton at 4:15 pm yesterday.

The child was taken to hospital and kept overnight.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time or any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Police are also seeking sightings of the vehicle involved, a black Honda hatchback with gold trim, to get in touch with them by calling 105 quoting event number P046537477, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.