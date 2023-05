Rotorua police are investigating an unexplained death after a person was found dead in Ōhinemutu in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said the person was "located deceased" on Lake Road near Rotorua Hospital shortly after 1am this morning.

"At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained."

Police asked anyone who may have seen a person in the Lake Road area between 10pm last night and 1am this morning to get in touch.