Police officer killed during armed incident in Auckland

A police officer has been killed during an incident in Massey in Auckland.

At 10.30am Two police in a police-marked car performed a routine traffic stop on Renella Drive, Waitematā District Commander superintendent Naila Hassan says.

"There have been shots fired at police officers. Two officers have been shot and have been seriously injured. A member of the public has also been hit by the vehicle and has been injured," Hassan said in a statement.

The offender fled the scene in a vehicle and police have a large team searching for the offender, Hassan said.

Later Police Commissioner Andy Coster confirmed the death of one of the officers when he gave a press conference today.

"This is devastating news and absolutely the worst thing for us to deal with. We have lost a colleague and a friend in our police whānau.”

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.

Cordons have been established and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lock down.