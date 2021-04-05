Police officers bashed by baseball bat in hospital

By Te Ao - Māori News

Two police officers were taken to hospital after being assaulted with a baseball bat last night in Hamilton.

Police said the officers had made a routine traffic stop, stopping a car in Fairfield just after midnight, and were talking to the driver when he allegedly assaulted them with the bat.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said a 17-year-old was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court.

The police officers involved in the incident were being supported, she said. They are in moderate condition at Waikato Hospital.

