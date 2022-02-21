Police operation at Parliament; contractors blocking streets; PM says 'Go home'

Protesters face off with police as road working contractors put down cement barricades / RNZ

A police operation is underway at the protest site at Parliament.



At 3am Monday, more than 100 officers were deployed supporting road-working contractors to put down cement barricades blocking roads surrounding the protest site.



While reiterating previous calls for the protestors to leave, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told RNZ this morning police had briefed her on the operation, which was designed to prevent additional people from joining the protest.



"The protesters have had their say. It's time they go home," she said.



Videos on social media show forklifts moving the cement barriers into place, with police arresting those attempting to stop the operation.

Protesters can be heard "yelling hold the line" and "keep it peaceful".



NZME reports the end of Lambton Quay has been barricaded, along with Molesworth Street, Aitken Street, Whitmore Street, Hill Street and Kate Shephard Place.





Above: Live from the Covid-19 anti-mandate protests in Pōneke / NZME



Yesterday Police commissioner Andrew Coster warned force could eventually be "the only option" to remove the protesters, but that it would be a last resort.



In an interview with Stuff, Coster conceded crowds in Wellington increased again Saturday, with more than 1000 people on the lawn outside the beehive and 750 tents erected in the area.



“This can’t go on forever, very clearly.



“We have a focus on de-escalating and aiming to constrain and reduce the size of the protest and the impact on the city. If we don’t see success with this strategy, then we will have to look to other things." Coster added

In a statement this morning Police confirmed "a handful" of protesters were arrested as they established the perimeter.

They said the barriers will enable them to prevent more vehicles arriving in the area, while maintaining access for residents, businesses and emergency vehicles.

Protesters will be able to exit the protest area in their vehicles but re-entry will be barred.