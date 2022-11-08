Police plea to rugby league world cup supporters

Show your pride but safely and respectfully- that's the message from Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj as rugby league world cup supporters continue to celebrate across town centres around the district.

He says a woman has unfortunately received serious injuries in an "entirely preventable incident" as the tournament continues overseas in the UK.

"Police have been warning the community that something like this could happen and unfortunately we now have a woman in Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries," Inspector Srhoj says.

Just after 1am, emergency services responded to the incident on Robertson Road in Māngere where fans had congregated overnight.

"The victim had been sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, when she slid off and was run over by the vehicle leaving her trapped," Inspector Srhoj says.

"At this stage the victim remains in a serious but stable condition.

‘Be safe’

Police have been speaking with the driver involved as part of our enquiries into the incident."

Police have been visible across town centres to monitor celebrations and to ensure the safety of supporters and wider public.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for league fans as the business end of the tournament nears but our plea is that they consider everyone's safety and the wider community.

"Our concern continues to be that dangerous activities or unlawful behaviour could lead to further serious or fatal injuries."

Inspector Srhoj says police are asking fans to celebrate peacefully, lawfully and respectfully.

Police will continue to monitor any incidents involving unlawful behaviour or wider disturbances of the peace.