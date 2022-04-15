Police probe finds schools’ laptops, tablets, piles of cash

A burglary investigation has led police to a significant discovery of $40,000 worth of electronic devices allegedly stolen from schools across Auckland.

Police say they have also disrupted an allegedly lucrative avenue where stolen electrical goods are on-sold.

The Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit began investigating three burglaries at West Auckland schools in recent weeks, where some electronic devices were stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Williams, Area Investigations Manager for Waitematā West, says enquiries led Police to a Kelston address last week.

“Police located electrical goods that were allegedly stolen from the schools and these have since been recovered.

“Investigators have continued to make enquiries into the find and have since spoken with a man in connection with the burglaries.”

Seventy laptops

The 36-year-old has now been charged with the three alleged burglaries and is before the Waitākere District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says further investigation led to a commercial business in Avondale, where they recovered 70 laptops, tablets and other devices that have allegedly been stolen from Auckland schools over the past year.

“Police have since spoken with the business owner as part of this investigation and this has led us to conducting another search warrant at a Glendene property,” he says.

“At that property our staff have located a large amount of cash estimated to amount to $100,000.”

A 41-year-old man has been charged with six counts of receiving stolen property and was to appear before the Waitākere District Court.

Williams says the Tactical Crime Unit investigation will continue.

'Incredibly rewarding'

“We cannot rule out further arrests or enforcement action being taken as a result,” he says.

“These devices are an important and expensive asset for schools, so this is incredibly rewarding for Police to be in a position to return these items,” he says.

“Police will be looking to return the items to their rightful owners in due course.”