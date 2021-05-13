Police probe Mongrel Mob Hawke’s Bay, seize $2m assets

Some of the items seized. Source: NZ Police

Police have seized approximately $2 million in assets and arrested six people following an operation into organised crime in Hawke’s Bay.

Operation Dusk has been an 18-month investigation targeting senior members of the Mongrel Mob across Hawke’s Bay.

Search warrants over the past three days have targeted Mongrel Mob, Black Power and Outlaws MC gangs.

As a result of the operation, Police have restrained approximately $2 million in assets.

Five homes have been restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

Additionally, 14 firearms including military-style semi-automatic weapons and pistols, ammunition, illicit drugs including methamphetamine, cannabis and synthetics and large quantities of cash were found.

Harley Davidsons, classic cars

Fifteen motor vehicles including a 2020 Range Rover and high-end classic cars, two trucks, four Harley Davidson motorbikes, a dirt bike, jewellery, a boat, two jet skis, trailers and a digger have been restrained.

Two businesses are being assessed for their links to organised crime.

To date, Police have arrested six individuals - three men and three women - of a range of ages. They are facing serious drugs and firearms charges. They will be appearing in court in due course.

Police are absolutely committed to disrupting, deterring, and dismantling organised crime networks throughout regions including Hawke’s Bay and those who support those criminal business entities, Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney, National Organised Crime Group and PNHQ and Detective Inspector Rob Jones, Eastern District say.

“This should serve as a clear message the National Organised Crime Group will continue to work across New Zealand to hold gang members to account,” they said in a statement.

Police are not ruling out further arrests, restraints or charges.