Police raid Mataharehare protest site; remove tents, serve trespass notice

Police and Auckland Council staff have entered the Mataharehare (Dove Myer Robinson Park) site in Parnell where protestors have gathered in opposition to a memorial to the Mt Erebus plane crash; authorities removed tents and served the group with a trespass notice.

Protect Mataharehare says around 15 Auckland Council staff and 8 Police entered the site just before noon, issuing a 48 hour trespass notice to remove the remaining tents.

Made up of kaumātua of Ngāti Whātua Orakei and Parnell locals, the group have occupied the site since February, when they laid a rāhui. Their primary concern with the development are fears construction could undermine the root structure of a 180 year old pōhutukawa tree ‘Te Ha’.

Protect Mataharehare says the notice comes days before the Chief Ombudsman is to release a report on the consent process executed by the Ministry for Culture & Heritage and Auckland Council.

The protesters say they were successful in stopping contractors erecting fencing at the site.

Te Ao Māori news have approached Auckland Council and Police for comment.