Police recover stolen Goldie painting

A stolen painting estimated as worth more than $500,000 has been recovered by Hamilton Police.

Police had been investigating the robbery over the past week and as a result located the painting over the weekend.

Three men, aged 41, 45 and 49, have been charged with burglary in relation to the burglary.

The painting called ‘Sleep ‘tis a gentle thing’ is by artist Charles Federick Goldie.

The Goldie painting was taken along with other artworks and antiques from an East Hamilton house between December 27, 2020 and January 3, 2021.

Although the painting is yet to be thoroughly examined, it appears to be undamaged.

Police say the owners have been informed and are happy to learn the painting has been found.