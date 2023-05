Honey Ihaka has been missing since April 30. Supplied / NZ Police

Auckland woman Honey Ihaka has been missing for a week, with police asking for help to locate her.

Ihaka was last seen about 11am on April 30 at a commercial premise on Lambie Dr in Manukau.

Police and Ihaka’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Ihaka or has information is urged to call police.