Police have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Tāneatua, Bay of Plenty last Monday.

He was Bronson Te Kuru, 44, of Poroporo.

In a statement, police said, "Our thoughts are with his whānau and friends."

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police about 5.30pm on Monday 15 March after a vehicle crashed off Pekatahi Bridge on SH2 White Pine Bush Rd in Tāneatua.

Police said enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.