Police respond to active shooter in Taupiri, school in lockdown

Armed police are in the North Waikato township of Taupiri, responding to an active shooter in the area.

One person was injured around Te Putu Street and Greenlane Road at around 9:30am this morning, with a nearby school in lockdown as a precaution. Police vehicles have blocked the intersection between the two roads, with armed police redirecting traffic.

The township will have an increased Police presence while investigations continue.

A media stand-up will be held at Ngāruawāhia Police Station at 1:30pm today, where Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin will address the situation further.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with enquiries is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote P050906999. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

More to come.