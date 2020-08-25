Police respond to fight involving armed students at Whangārei school

Police have responded to an incident at school in Whangārei after students with knives and a firearm were reported fighting.

Northland police say officers were called to Kamo High School at 11.20am.

In a statement, the police said students had knives, and one had a firearm.

Police had found that person and recovered a BB gun and a knife.

Three students had been spoken to and were being co-operative.

“They will be referred to Youth Aid in relation to this matter.”

Police are also working closely with the school to provide future support.