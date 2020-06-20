Police search for 30-year-old woman as accessory to officer's shooting

Police are looking for 30-year-old Natalie Bracken who is wanted in relation to the fatal shooting of a police officer in Massey, West Auckland on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for Bracken's arrest on driving charges and as an accessory after the fact to the murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Police are warning the public not to approach her.

While Bracken may not be in possession of a gun, police say she has previous history of knife possession. She is also known to associate with people with gang affiliations.



Police ask that anyone who sees Bracken contact police immediately by calling 111.

The public can also contact 10-5 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.