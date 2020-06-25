Police search continues for David Mane

The Armed Offenders Squad is assisting Northland Police with the search for a 19-year-old man, David Mane, who is wanted in relation to a firearms incident in Moerewa on Sunday.

Police have carried out two search warrants at properties in the area.

Mid North regional district commander Inspector Rick Whiu says there are community members within Moerewa who know where Mane is, and is urging them to help keep their community safe by coming forward.

He says the Moerewa and Kawakawa communities are loving and resilient areas and hopes that Mane and the community can come together safely for the benefit of everyone.