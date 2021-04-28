Police search for woman; fear for her safety

Police are appealing to the public to help find a woman believed to be with a man connected to a shooting incident at the Sofitel in Auckland Central.

Police are trying to find Olivia Brodie, 25, who is believed to be with Hone Reihana, 27.

Police have concerns for Brodie's safety and wellbeing as Reihana, is actively being sought by Police over shots fired in the Sofitel hotel lobby earlier this month.

Reihana also uses the name Hone Hawira and is a patched Head Hunter gang member.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says many warrants to arrest have been issued for Hone Reihana over firearms and other offences.

Reihana is known to have connections across Auckland and anyone who sees him should call Police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information that may assist police enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police warn that any people considering assisting Reihana in evading Police could be liable for prosecution.