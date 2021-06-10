Police seek footage after driver kills pedestrian in Māngere

Police are appealing for any footage following the death of a man in Māngere yesterday

Anyone in the Māngere area with dashcam, photographs or video footage of vehicles driving erratically between 10am and midday yesterday is asked to submit the images to the police.

Police say they are particularly interested in any footage of four vehicles being driven in an erratic manner around the Māngere area at the time.

Vehicles identified include a blue VW Golf, a white Mercedes sedan, a white Subaru Impreza and a white Ford Econovan.

Police also ask anyone that may have seen the vehicles or witnessed any disorder in the area to contact them.

Meanwhile, Police have filed an additional charge of dangerous driving causing death against the man currently before the Court.

Police close to the scene of the pedestrian fatality on Thomas Rd, Māngere / Abigail Dougherty: Stuff.

Man charged

A man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run in in the South Auckland suburb of Māngere.

The man is currently appearing in the Manukau District Court today, charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury after a crash.

The incident occurred on Thomas Road at around 11.45am. A person died at the scene.

Detectives are speaking with a large number of people to piece together the full set of circumstances.