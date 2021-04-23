Police seek patched Head Hunters over Sofitel lobby shooting

Police investigating a shooting incident at the Sofitel in Auckland Central are seeking a patched Head Hunter gang member.

Detective Inspector John Sutton says many warrants to arrest have been issued for Hone Reihana, 27, over firearms and other offences.

Police are issuing two photos of Reihana. The one above is an older photo with the second taken recently see below). The second photo is of limited quality but police hope it will assist the public in recognising him.

Sutton says Reihana is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Reihana is known to have connections across Auckland and anyone who sees him should call Police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information that may assist police enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police warn anyone considering assisting Reihana in evading Police that they could be liable for prosecution.