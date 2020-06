Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says that he doesn't support armed police patrols or the police being armed at all times.

He says one concern he has, for example, is Police seem to have armed themselves and driving around the streets of Ōtāhūhū and Ōtara as if they're in Iraq.

Jones says it's alarming and why he doesn't support police being armed at all times.

He believes though that times have changed.

