Police thank the millions who comply - and act against rulebreakers

Police say nearly 4000 people have breached the lockdown restrictions, many in the days before the Prime Minister announced the change next week to Alert Level 3. As the final week of Alert Level 4 draws to an end, there were increased reports of people stepping out of their bubbles, congregating in public areas and not obeying social distancing rules.

On April 20, police recorded 3800 breaches of Level 4 restrictions since the lockdown began. Nearly 400 of them resulted in prosecutions. That figure stood at 2729 on April 18. The quickly rising numbers show police are now often recording hundreds of breaches per day.