Police tyre spikes stop vehicle after rural Hawke's Bay burglary report

Police have used tyre spikes to stop a vehicle after a report of a burglary at a rural property in Hawke's Bay today.

The incident began around 10am when police said they received a report of a burglary at the property on SH2 near Kotemāori, about half an hour from Wairoa.

Police said the alleged offenders left the scene in a vehicle stolen from the address.

The vehicle was spotted on SH2 in Tūtira around 11am and an attempt was made to stop it using spikes near Whirinaki.

Police said the vehicle continued toward Napier, during which time the occupants allegedly threw a number of glass bottles out of the vehicle toward police.

Spikes deployed near Napier were ultimately successful in stopping the vehicle on Prebensen Drive around 11:35am, police said.

A woman and a man have been taken into custody.

A police car was reportedly damaged stopping the vehicle.