Police update public on fatal Tauranga shooting

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor advised media that they are continuing their investigation following a fatal Tauranga police shooting.

Superintendent McGregor recounted the incident as follows.

Police had spotted a vehicle in relation to the double homicide in Omanawa on Tuesday 11 February. They then activated lights and sirens for the vehicle to stop.

The driver of the vehicle then leaned out the window and fired shots, and continued to do so as he drove away.

At one stage of the pursuit, the driver stopped his vehicle to fire more shots at the police in pursuit.

More shots were fired as the driver got back into his car to evade his pursuers.

Eventually the police returned fire and the driver was wounded, bringing his vehicle to a stop.

After calling for medical assistance, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

McGregor reminded the public that a fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants, but police will continue to respond when firearms are presented to them or the public.

Those with information or concerns are invited to contact police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who is in immediate danger should call 111.