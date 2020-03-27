Police urge the public to stay home

The call to stay home to protect our nation from COVID-19 continue to fall on deaf ears.



Senior Constable Viv Sutton says:

"I've just spoken to a family whose driving the nephews from one side of town back to the other side because they've all had a party last night."

Rotorua police have now been authorised to stop cars and interrogate drivers, due to the masses of people travelling unnecessarily. Senior Constable Sutton continues:

"We're also trying to be kind and educate.

"But if people aren't getting the message, we might have to up the ante just to make it clear how serious this is for our country."

Nurse Sonia Lewis and Dr Michael Grant are on the frontlines. They are adamant that this lockdown is necessary.

"We're out here treating people. We don't know where they've been. The less people that are out and about unnecessarily, the faster we can get on top of all of this," Nurse Lewis says.

"It's not rocket science. If we don't give the virus any place to spread, it's not gonna spread," Dr Grant says.

More than 7,500 people have died from this illness in Italy. 40 of them were health workers. The risks of Aotearoa being in the same situation increase as people refuse to follow these safety measures.

PM Jacinda Ardern said in a press conference today:

"Today if you have COVID-19 you may not know that for several days.

“Say in that time you decide to walk with a friend not in your bubble, that friend then visits another family member not in their bubble - that tests another chain of transmission that will show up weeks from now.

“So I say again, please stay home break the chain and save lives."

Think of your whānau, your elderly, and your children Aotearoa!