Police urge punters to keep safe for 'first night out'

As of today, bars are able to re-open to the public with some restrictions still in place. Police are urging punters to keep safe while having a good night out.

They have also released a video guide ahead of the weekend as the country enters week two of Alert Level 2.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says, "The key thing is to play it safe - stick to the rules and have a plan to get home.

"People should be able to enjoy themselves, but don't go too hard with their drinking."

While many will be anxious to leave their homes and extend their bubbles, there are firm reminders that COVID-19 Alert Level Restrictions are still in place.

"Inside bars and restaurants people should be: seated in groups no larger than 10, with 1m separation between tables, and have a single server.

"Most New Zealanders are doing the right thing and acting responsibly.

"We don't want to risk the gains we've made so far."

Planning helps says Assistant Commissioner Chambers. "If you’re going to a bar or mate's place to drink - don't drive and nominate a sober driver.

"Last year, alcohol or drugs were a factor in 131 fatal crashes and 432 serious injury crashes on our roads."

It's also a timely reminder that liquor bans still exist in many places around the community.

"Police will be highly visible in our communities and continue with reassurance patrols and visits to many businesses.

"Our focus is on education. However, serious or persistent breaches of current restrictions may result in enforcement action."

