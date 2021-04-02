Police want drivers' dash recordings of car linked to murder

Technology is helping police track down what happened to a man who was fatally stabbed on Monday.

Police are seeking drivers' dashboard recordings of a car connected to events that led to the fatal stabbing of Napier man on Monday.

The victim was 63-year-old Napier man, Peter Liu.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a maroon-coloured Holden Commodore in the days before the incident.

They are asking any truck drivers or operators who have recording dashboard cameras and were in Napier, specifically Pandora and Onekawa, between 12:30 and 2:00pm on Monday, March 29 to get in touch.

On Monday, police found Liu wounded near a property occupied by the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. He was treated by St John Ambulance staff before being taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital where he died.

He was believed to have been assaulted and stabbed by two people.

The Holden Commodore was found by Police in Seddon Crescent in Napier early Tuesday morning.

More police are now patrolling the Mersey Street industrial area where the incident occurred, although they are not carrying firearms, which has occurred at other incidents recently.

