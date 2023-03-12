Police warn 'distinctive' beer may be contaminated with methamphetamine

Photo /Supplied

Cans of beer contaminated with methamphetamine may be circulating in the community, police are warning.

The ‘Honey Bear House Beer' in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can came to the attention of police investigating methamphetamine importation into New Zealand in cans of beer.

"It is not believed this beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment."

Police say it is unlikely cans of the beer have been sold over the counter or online but warn that part of the shipment may have been given away or passed between associates.

"We are advising anyone in possession of these cans that there is a risk they could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

"Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences."