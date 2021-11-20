Police warn of traffic disruptions, as Brian Tamaki addresses protestors at Auckland Domain

Brian Tamaki is addressing protestors gathered at Auckland Domain, as police warn Aucklanders to prepare for traffic disruptions in the central city this weekend.

"They can threaten us with jail but they can't take away our heart and our spirit," Tamaki told protestors.

"I will not be sucked into her (Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's) lies and what this government is doing."

Protesters began gathering at Auckland Domain this morning, for the fourth consecutive time this lockdown.

Police said they are monitoring the situation.

"Police ask the community to be patient on the roads as we expect there might be some traffic delays and disruptions, particularly near the Domain on Saturday and in the wider CBD on Sunday.

"Police recognise that individuals have a lawful right to protest. However, this should not be at the expense of restrictions that are designed to keep our community safe," a statement said.

Breaches of the health order or other illegal behaviour may be followed up with enforcement action, Police said.