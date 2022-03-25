Police watchdog digs into police actions in parliamentary protest – and 1900 complaints

As the police work their way through hundreds of files to back up their charges against protestors at Parliament and analyse their own actions, the police watchdog plans to spend the next year studying what they do and how they do it.

A review by the Independent Police Complaints Authority of the policing of the Protest on Parliament grounds in Wellington during February and March 2022 will provide an independent assessment of the information Police had, the decisions Police took, the tactics used, and whether the approach taken to policing the Protest as it evolved was lawful, proportionate and appropriate.

The IPCA said the protest was an unprecedented event in New Zealand and represented one of the most significant policing challenges in recent years. It had been the subject of intensive media and other commentary.

The policing of protesters in and around the Parliamentary precinct has also generated nearly 1900 complaints to the IPCA, the largest number of complaints received about a single event/Police operation.

As the oversight body for Police, the IPCA has its own statutory mandate under the Independent Police Conduct Authority Act 1988 to investigate complaints about Police, assess any themes arising from complaints and look at any operation in totality.

It can also conduct thematic reviews, which draw on complaint investigation findings but focus more broadly on areas of police policy, practice and procedure that may benefit from more in-depth scrutiny, and possibly reform.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the protest and the public debate and scrutiny, it is appropriate the IPCA, as the oversight body, undertakes an independent investigation and review of police actions,” the IPCA said in a statement.

The authority said police often formally debriefed major operations and completed a review that assessed an operation from a policy, practice, and procedure point of view. Such reviews were designed to identify lessons from which Police may learn for the future. The IPCA says its review will assess any Police reviews but will not be constrained by them.

Nearly 1900 complaints have been received. The watchdog said many were from individuals who were not present but were concerned about police actions or inactions.

Some were from individuals who were present and made complaints about specific or more general Police activities, such as the lawfulness of their powers, use of force, or particular tactics and treatment in custody.

Working through a pile

The authority said it would assess and triage each complaint, work out which complaints required its independent examination and which complaints identify issues which will inform the review.

The review will not examine policing of any other protests around New Zealand during February and March, unless the policing of other protests influenced or informed in any way decision making processes for the protest.

Neither will it examine the spread of misinformation/disinformation on social media, and other digital platforms, and how that influences people’s behaviour (unless social media posts are shown to have materially influenced Police plans and actions).

It will not consider political or socio-economic motivation of any complainant or complaints relating to police actions at any other protest sites. Those would be managed as part of the usual IPCA complaint process.