Police widen search for runaway father and three children; could be anywhere across the motu

Waikato police are widening the appeal for sightings of missing man Tom Phillips, and his children Jayda, Maverick and Ember.

"Despite a number of land and air searches, and regular discussions with community members who spend time in Marokopa's extensive bush area, we have not located any signs of the family," Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin says.

He says both the children's mother and Phillips’ wider family were living with extreme stress and anxiety over the disappearance.

Police are now considering the possibility Phillips and the children may be outside of the wider Marokopa area and are urging anyone around the country to come forward and report information to police about any of the following:



• a new family group in a community - specifically a father and three school age children;

• a man and three school-aged children travelling inter-city on trains, buses or ferries;

• three school-aged children in a community who don't appear to be attending local schools; or

• the disappearance of petrol, diesel, food or camping supplies.

They also warn that the appearance of Phillips, who may have a beard and the children, who are older, may have changed.

Last seen in February

Phillips, 34, was seen by his family on January 10 this year.

He was due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court on January 12 on a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources over a previous large-scale search for him and his three children, Jayda Jin, Maverick and Ember, in September.

But he didn’t attend court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He and the children were officially reported as missing by family members on January 18.

In late January, Police were made aware his vehicle, a ute, had been left parked on Mangatoa Road near the Mangatoa Track.

On February 9 Tom returned to a family member's home in the middle of the night to take supplies.

Sightings without success

He did not appear to have the children with him as they were not sighted.

Since that time there have been many reports of sightings - most in the Waikato region.

All have been followed up without success.

"We are mindful the photos we have made public to date may now not accurately depict what Tom and the children look like," Inspector Loughrin says.

"When Tom Phillips was last seen by family in February, he had a beard and that alone will make him look considerably different from the photos we have circulated."

The children’s appearance will have also changed since they were last seen by family in January.

Appearance changed

"They will be taller; they will have either lost baby teeth or started to get their adult teeth and will likely be wearing their hair in different styles.

They could also be using different names.

“If you think you may have seen them, or know where they are, we want the opportunity to follow up on that information.”

Police continue to have regular contact with their extended family.

Anyone who can assist should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.

Missing:

• Ember Nirvana Essence Phillips - age six - date of birth 20/01/2016

• Maverick Rusty Callam Phillips - age seven - date of birth 20/11/2014

• Jayda Jorga Jin Phillips - age nine - date of birth 18/6/2013

• Thomas Callam Phillips – age 35 – date of birth 6/5/1987 Height – 180cm, thin build, balding, probably has a beard.