Police would only enter marae without warrant on request - Commissioner

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha addressed concerns on how police would enact the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act.

The new law gives police emergency powers to enter a marae, without a warrant, if they believed that Covid safety restrictions were being violated.

Today Commissioner Coster informed the Parliamentary Select committee that overseas this law, when they would exercise these emergency powers.

"The only circumstances in which I could envisage we would need to [search a marae without a warrant] would be if a marae committee has lost control of a marae."

Wally Haumaha stated that Māori wardens would be sent first if a search was needed.

"Part of our first port of call would have been to engage Māori Wardens from the outset, inside of maraes.

"They (Māori Wardens) would engage with us, if they thought it was necessary."

Commissioner Coster confirmed that to date, no marae had been searched without a warrant.