Policies made by the Govt to support Māori need to be implemented better says national Māori pandemic group

Co-leader of the national Māori pandemic group Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā Teresa Wall says policies made by the government to support Māori need to be implemented better.

Wall says there has been legislation to reduce or eliminate disparities among Māori for almost two decades, as well as current policies and strategies working to reduce disparities among Māori health, but little traction had been made.

“The reason I think we haven’t made any traction is because we’ve had very little implementation policy. So what does it mean to have a high strategy, high-level statements and what does that look like that in the system and how does the system operationalise it.”

She says there is now an opportunity for the government to think about what they need to do around giving very clear implementation policy.

“I think the advice to the government at the moment right now is we need to reimagine what Māori health will be in the new normal, she says.

“Let’s look at what commissions already exist in the system to achieve equity for Maori and ensure that Maori can participate right through the system, so we’ve got a legislation that requires DHBS to engage with Māori, Māori iwi and a Māori communities in their district.”

Wall says there is a Māori voice in the ministry to help, but it is small. She says the team is capable but has a smaller capacity against the wider government.

“So that small team has to implement a big machine and that big machine is really focused on the total population."

Wall hopes the wider ministry listens and heeds the advice that is given by Māori in parliament.