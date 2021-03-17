Politicians can't explain why 15-year-old was deported on his own from Aussie

While a 15-year-old boy deported from Australia without any family remains locked up in a managed isolation hotel room with two Oranga Tamariki staff, little is known about him, and politicians seem to be floundering on what to do with him.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is still walking on hot coals after information emerged revealing she was notified of the deportation of a 15-year-old minor from Australia "some weeks ago" and did not immediately pass the information to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The media is hunting as a pack probing the minister for answers and she's not budging on her stance that she followed the right process.

Mahuta said, "At the forefront of my mind is the care of the child."

Deputy Labour leader and Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says it's well known what his views are on the matter.

"Mōhio ana te motu ki aku whakaaro. Horekau e tika ana ki au ngā tamariki ka whakahoki mai me he pakeke rātou."



The situation is described by the minister as complex, yet it seems no one wants to talk about why.

The minister maintains the right people have been alerted and are involved.

"Oranga Tamariki worked closely with the minor and his whānau to determine the way in which he would be returned."

Although it has been signalled that the minor is not a " 501" deported, questions remain on why a minor would be deported at all.