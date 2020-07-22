Politicians praise New Plymouth council for Maori ward - but it may not go ahead

National's Māori development spokesperson Jo Hayes says it's time for district councils to work more closely with iwi.

"I think it's time for local government and iwi to get around the table and say 'let's discuss this, let's get a plan in place, let's have our wards' and that to me is a true reflection of partnership," Hayes says.



And Local Government Minister, Labour's Nanaia Mahuta says she believes Māori representation needs to be a constant in local and central government



But the reality is that it could only take one person with 5% support to overturn the momentous decision New Plymouth District Council took yesterday to create a Māori ward in time for the 2022 local government elections.

Hayes says that is a cause for concern. "My concern about it is: will there be an uproar in the community and will they try to go back and overturn it? That's my biggest concern."

And Mahuta says that although the time for change may come, the current government is divided over the issue.

The problem is that Māori representation in councils comes up for consideration only every six years. And then even when they get to a decision like Ngamotu yesterday there still a chance the decision will be overturned.

In fact, a petition to hold a citizens initiated referendum has already been launched. The same process happened in 2014, in which 83% of New Plymouth residents voted against the Māori ward. Then mayor Andrew Judd quit his job after the ward was overturned and is campaigning again for a law change that will allow the Māori ward to go ahead without being overturned.

The Māori voice

The United Nations has noted that Aotearoa has "persistently low representation" of Māori in local government positions.

Hayes says people are beginning to understand the value of the Māori voice.

"The environment is changing toward Māori and what Māori are able to do and the power they are wielding, especially around the economy, the treaty settlements process, Maori are asking for this. Hopefully they will not end up demanding it."



Mahuta says the decision made in Nga Motu is a cause for celebration after a long fight for Māori representation.

The support is there but the law still remains. The minister has not given any real reassurances about a change in the law and it has left people questioning its nature and whether or not it's a racist law.