Politicians show off their lockdown outfits for virtual meetings

Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngārewa Packer and Rawiri Waititi show off their corporate tops - and lockdown pants



While the country is locking down to battle the vicious delta variant, many people are working from home and swapping the boardroom for virtual meeting rooms.

This week the Prime Minister announced that Parliament will not resume as scheduled but ministers will make themselves available to appear before select committees virtually.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngārewa Packer took part in select committees this week and opted to take a candid photo of herself sporting corporate wear up top and pyjamas at the bottom. She later uploaded it to social media with the hashtag #ZuiGetUp nominating other politicians.

The term ‘zui’ was borne from the last lockdown. It joins the two words zoom and hui.

“It’s making light of our reality zui life. We have to fight a pandemic but can do as Māori using rongoā of laughter and whanaungatanga,” she said

She has brought on other members of the House to participate to share the light-hearted approach, with Greens co-leader Mārama Davidson chiming in on the fun

Another set of corporate/trackpants combinations - Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick and the Greens co-leader Marama Davidson

“Actually, more often than not, it's t-shirt or hoody to go with these stunning trackpants and sturdy rugby socks and slippers.”

“But if we need a professional top half, at least bottom half is still comfy as,” she said.

While politicians can be at odds with each other, Ngārewa Packer is confident that during a pandemic MPs can come together to show a bit of light-hearted humour, even putting the ‘wero’ out to Prime Minister Ardern.

“To fight this pandemic we must stand virtually together, unite all our strengths and show our resistance to anything that threatens our nation ... and I’m still waiting for our Prime Minister to show her #zuigetup”

East Coast Labour MP and cabinet minister Kiritapu Allan