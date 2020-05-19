Polls favour Ardern, Labour Party

Labour would be able to govern alone comfortably based on a Newshub Reid-Research poll released overnight.

Jacinda Ardern's and her party's popularity has skyrocketed in the aftermath of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The poll has Labour on 56.5 percentage points - up 14 - while National slumps down 12.7 percentage points to 30.6.

The Greens sneak in just above the 5 per cent threshold while New Zealand First falls to 2.7 per cent.

On those numbers Labour would hold 72 seats in Parliament - 11 more than needed to govern - and New Zealand First would be gone.