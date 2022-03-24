Polyfest digital debut: Modern problems require modern solutions

Thanks to Covid-19 in the community, Polyfest organisers opted to take the festival online with all events livestreamed.

So for the first time in its 47-year Polyfest won’t be hosting any crowds.

But Covid-19 has had another effect. This year there will be 55 different groups from 25 different schools from across New Zealand, far below its usual number of 75 schools.

The festival celebrates Polynesian cultures but it also showcases cultures from around the world with performances from African, Chinese, Filipino, Sri Lankan, Thai, Tibetan, Indian, Japanese, Kiribati, Korean, Vietnamese, Tahitian, Fijian and Hawaiian groups.

Friday and Saturday are traditionally times where the largest crowds of the festival would turn up and enjoy the competitions of speech, singing and dance.

To watch the event visit the website asbpolyfest.co.nz to sign up and watch the livestream or find out more information about the festival and the events, which start on Thursday, March 24 and finish on Sunday, March 27.