Pōneke fire crews battle blaze at Shelly Bay

Fire crews battled a blaze at Shelly Bay on Wellington's Miramar Peninsula on Wednesday morning. Photo / Supplied / Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kapiti Wellington

Firefighters have been battling a blaze in Shelly Bay on Wellington's Miramar Peninsula.

FENZ said crews had mostly extinguished the blaze and were dampening down the site.

Shift manager Alison Munn said they received multiple calls just before 3am to a warehouse on fire.

She said the fire at the 40 metre by 50 metre warehouse was "well-involved" when they arrived.

Fire crews will be at the scene for some time, she said.

Fire crews dampen down the site of a blaze in a warehouse at Shelly Bay, Wellington. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

There were road closures in the immediate area as fire crews worked.

Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui are working with The Wellington Company to develop the Shelly Bay site for housing.

Mau Whenua, a group within Taranaki Whānui, occupied the land for 16 months maintaining the sale of the land was not legitimate. The two groups held talks and began a unification and healing process in April 2022.