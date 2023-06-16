Ponsonby history told through Pacific culture and fashion showcase

'Enua is an introspective celebration of Pacific people, showcasing the dance, music, and fashion of the islands.

The show itself is the brainchild of Vivian Hosking-Aue (Kuki Airani) who first created the show in 2014.

The main concept of the show revolves around the question: "What if South Auckland were Ponsonby today?"

"There was something about that question that made me tick," Hosking-Aue says.

"How would we Aucklanders walk? How would we talk? How would we dress?"

By 1971 41 per cent of Ponsonby was populated by Māori or Pacifica. It was even dubbed "Little Polynesia" because of this.

"They moved to Ponsonby and the Grey Lynn area, and a few things happened and then they were all shifted to South Auckland and it was sad for some people because some of them had to go back to the islands," Hosking-Aue says.

Anastasia Henry (left) and Meriana Fellows.

Anastasia Henry (Te Arawa) and Meriana Fellows (Ngāti Kahunugunu) are both models and have been rehearsing for over four months now.

"It's taught me that no matter your size, no matter your colour, or no matter where you come from in Auckland, you can still get on the stage, and be a model," says Henry.

"I come from Southland and the community down there was mostly Europeans... So this is big for me and I feel accepted for who I am and can be myself," Fellows says.

'Enua premieres tonight at 8pm at Te Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland.