Poor whānau suffer from power bills and chilblains

Although the main benefit rates increased by $20 (after tax) this week, it's not enough for some people who can't afford to turn on their heaters,

That's according to Debbie Munroe, who runs Waka For Caring in Manurewa, who says $20 is hardly enough to help struggling families.

"I mean in the past four weeks, we have probably gone through three-four hundred blankets. They need more warm clothes. We change our stock three-four times a day and the number of our food parcels have doubled."

Munroe says power bills during winter are crippling for families who can't afford to turn heaters on."Power bills have gone up to three, four hundred dollars and you can't blame families for wanting to keep their kids warm."

Poor housing

"People are really struggling to pay for the power. The extra twenty dollars isn't going to cover it."

The $20 a week rise comes as part of the government's 2021 budget. That budget also announced a further rise would occur on April 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, there are 23,000 people on the state housing waitlist, and according to research by Newshub, 198 people are in dire need of state housing but the waitlist is more than six months long.

Munroe says poor families who can afford private housing are being punished by being forced to rent unhealthy homes, "It's just not well-looked after homes and it's not because of the tenants, it's the owners who are not prepared to put in that extra bit of money to awhi the families and keep things nice and safe."

She also says there is a clear disconnect between the government and what is happening on the ground. She challenges the government politicians to come to her shelter and see the struggles families are going through.

"It's all very well for somebody behind a desk to say 'we need this and we need that' but you know, come down and talk to the real people and maybe understand what's really going on."

And with icy temperatures forecast for Auckland for July, things aren't expected to get any better for poor families in Auckland.