Pope fronting up over indigenous abuse important, former reservation CEO says

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley says the importance of Pope Francis’ “penitent pilgrimage” to Canada is that the indigenous peoples wanted him to turn up and front up.

Stanley, who is married to a Canadian first nation wahine and ran an indigenous reservation in Quebec for three years before returning home to his own iwi, says “as Māori we completely understand why they want that”.

Stanley says their call for the pope to visit came in the context of the 1753 royal proclamation that set out guidelines for European settlement of Aboriginal territories in what is now North America and the 1876 Indian Act which led to the setting up of 130-odd residential schools giving the government the right to in and take children away to boarding schools to be de-indigenised. Many were never returned home and in the past two years more than 1000 graves have been found at the closed schools.

The schools were run between 1894 and 1947, and forcibly enrolled more than 150,000 indigenous tamaraiki.

Stanley notes there are three different indigenous groups affected: 619 first nation iwi (about 2.1 million people), the Métis (587,000) and the Inuit (65,000).

'Cultural genocide'

The pope, these days mostly using a wheelchair, is visiting all three groups to apologise in person for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the residential schools.

“Some of the people there are really happy about the visit and some are really angry as you would expect. There was horrible abuse carried out.”

The Indian schools were run by Catholic, Anglican, Methodist and Presbyterian churches. The Protestant churches have apologised for their role in running the schools and until earlier this year, the Catholic Church declined to apologise.

“This time it’s the Catholic leader who is coming in to seek forgiveness and a lot of people are saying ‘Thank you for doing this’, and there are also a lot of people saying, ‘Go away. Don’t come back.’”

Stanley says some of the investigations into the schools found it was “nothing short of cultural genocide”.

'Buried under roads'

“When you’ve been abused to that level as these folk have been and they see the leader of the church that did the abuse their perception is very, very different and a lot of them are revisiting the pain and abuse they endured.

“Others are saying ‘We need you to rescind and repudiate the doctrine of discovery which said that anywhere unoccupied was available to be conquered by Christians. We need you to repudiate that.'”

Stanley said they also wanted the records of their children in the schools which the church was refusing to hand over.

“The church knows where many of these children are buried and there are instances where some graveyards now lie under roads and that’s horrible and the people are asking for ground penetrating radar so they can find the bodies of their children.”

Stanley says the tamariki were taken a thousand kilometres from their homes so they couldn’t go back.

“It was really horrible and it’s a blight on the Canadian system and it is also a blight on the Australian and New Zealand system “where they tried very similar things”.