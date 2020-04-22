Popular Auckland seafood and fish 'n' chip store delivers to whānau

An Auckland business closed by COVID-19, is instead storing and delivering fresh kai to whanau.

Toby's Seafood has offered up its chillers and other space to store fresh vegetables, meat and seafood for West Auckland’s Waipareira Trust.

Then the owners volunteered to collect the kai and deliver it to whānau in need.

Toby's Seafood usually offers a variety of fish fillets - tuna steak, dory fillets, salmon and cutlets and a wide array of other seafood including mussels, prawns, fresh crab and squid. They also offer traditional fish 'n' chips and other ready to eat options.

They’re at five locations in Auckland including Otahuhu, Massey, Glen Eden and Manurewa.

Keriana Tobin from Toby’s Seafood in Massey, West Auckland, says they’re now preparing to get back to the day job when Alert Level 3 lifts.