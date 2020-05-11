Popular Northland mountain bike park is finally re-opening

Some of the easier tracks of the Waitangi Mountain Bike Park have been re-opened this week to the joy of the general public who are only keen to finally get out an exercise in the natural environment.

The Waitangi Mountain Bike Park is a very popular venue this weekend after finally re-opening.

Rider Shell Wilson says, "It's awesome to be back in there. Just great for the health, ocean air to come out here and let the kids have a bit of a ride as well is just choice."

For some, it's their first venture out since the start of the lockdown.

"It's neat for them to be able to move out of the bubble that we've been stuck in for the last five weeks and just get some exercise back into them," says Wilson.

Tahuhu Nui O Rangi is the paramount ancestor represented by the pou at the entrance to the park that was completed with support from the whole community in an effort to revive some of the ancient names of what was a village in prehistoric times.

Project Manager Tiffany Holland says, "These are the connecting ancestors of our local hapu here Ngāti Rāhiri, Ngāti Kawa and also with Taiamai Te Uri Taniwha on the other side of the forest. All of the trails have Māori trail names in te reo or names of ancient ancestors."

"Going through the ngāhere and it's just amazing and you get to the top of the hill all that effort and just to look out and you can see right out to the cape. Build up the immunity and build up the wairua," says Jade Rogers, Ngāti Hine.

The park plans to re-open the more challenging tracks once the country moves to Level 3 lockdown.

Wilson says, "To be able to just be active and get back out there, get the heart pumping again and just really be back out in our beautiful back yard again, it's just choice."

Holland concludes, "We're encouraging everybody to get out there and get fit for their health and wellbeing."

She says they're encouraging all of Northland to get into it.